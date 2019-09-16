Provisions on Perkins owner set to open The Vintage downtown

One of New Orleans’ favorites is coming to Baton Rouge.

Paul McGoey, CEO of OnePack Hospitality Group and owner of Provisions on Perkins, is set to open a second location of The Vintage late this fall in the Commerce Building downtown.



OnePack opened its first Vintage location in uptown New Orleans in early 2018 and later opened Provisions in August 2018. OnePack and McGoey hope The Vintage expansion offers downtown Baton Rouge a go-to spot for gathering and gourmet food.



“More people are living and working in Downtown Baton Rouge every day, and we want to give them a gathering place to enjoy delicious food or a few drinks,” McGoey says in a press release.



Although the menu is still being finalized, the new establishment will offer “creativity and quality” during breakfast, lunch, and happy hour. From craft coffee and cocktails to beignet flights and small plates, The Vintage will host a variety of options to satisfy your taste buds for any time of day.



“Downtown Baton Rouge … [is] primed for a gathering place that residents, office-goers and visitors can go throughout the day and enjoy everything from coffee and beignets to a glass of wine and flatbreads,” McGoey says. “It’s a fantastic location, and we’re excited to join the downtown community.”



On the corner of Third and Laurel streets, the space previously occupied by Magpie Café is being renovated to match The Vintage’s chic atmosphere. Magpie Café closed its downtown location’s doors in mid June to provide the best experience for its team and customers, according to the café’s Facebook post.



In addition to The Vintage, McGoey will be working with the building owners, Key Real Estate Company, on a potential commercial rooftop space.



According to the release, the executive director of the Downtown Development District, David Rhorer, says The Vintage will be a big addition to downtown and will provide another reason to visit.



“Stop in with a friend for coffee on the way to work, enjoy happy hour with coworkers after leaving the office, or slow down on the weekend with gourmet beignets,” McGoey says. “The Vintage has a vibe for all.”



