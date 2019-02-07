Dig Baton Rouge
Health & Fitness

Race into carnival season with Mardi Gras Mambo

Mike Burkett Mike Burkett
1 day ago

On your mark, get set…go! On Saturday, February 16, an estimated 2,500 runners will celebrate Mardi Gras the Baton Rouge way with the Mardi Gras Mambo.

The Carnival Season event from the organizers of the Louisiana Marathon will feature a 10K, 15K, and one mile fun run. Runners will start and finishes at North Boulevard Town Square downtown. 

The event also features post race party with live music. Perhaps best of all, runners will also be treated to beer and food in full Mardi Gras fashion!

Mardi Gras-themed medals (masks hung on Mardi Gras beads) will be awarded to top runners. Come on down for a Mardi Gras celebration that is fun for the whole family!

