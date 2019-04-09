Radio Bar Releases a Festive Spring Menu

The sun is out, the rain is mighty and the pollen is unrelenting. Spring has sprung, y’all! There is no better way to celebrate than at one of Baton Rouge’s best outdoor spaces – Radio Bar!

Radio Bar always has those killer jams on, darts, ping pong, a fun everyone-is-welcome crowd, puppies, great beer selections and $6 classic cocktails on Thursday. To amp it up even more, they always have a seasonal cocktail menu and this one seems like the best one yet. Here’s what they are mixing up for spring:

Indigo Meadow – Mezcal, lemon, japanese chili and lime bitters, lavender and sea salt syrup

Drifter’s Dram – Bourbon, peach shrub, ginger juice, lemon

Mid City Salty Dog – Cucumber vodka, grapefruit, yellow chartreuse, agave

Gypsy – Gin, lime, green chartreuse, St. Germain

Violet Royale – Creme de Violette, sparkling white wine

I love the range of this menu. It includes a different base liquor in each one and a wide range of flavors, while keeping a solid spring vibe.

Radio Bar is located at 3079 Government St. and is open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. everyday, aside from Sunday when they close at midnight.