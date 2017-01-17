Radiohead to make Louisiana tour stop
Radiohead announced a US tour today, and it includes a stop to the Bayou State. The band will play the New Orleans Smoothie King Center on April 3. Tickets go on sale Jan. 20.
Radiohead will be playing some headline shows and festival dates in the USA in March and April. Details: https://t.co/lbrOF9kmw3 pic.twitter.com/mbiufiQ7eA
— Radiohead (@radiohead) January 17, 2017
Radiohead albums “Kid A” and “In Rainbows” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The band has also won several Grammy Awards.