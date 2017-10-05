Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Arts & Culture

Raid your closet for Treasures day

Russell Jones
5 hours ago

Something you own could be a hidden treasure worth money to an antiques dealer! Or it could just be a really nice old serving tray you forgot your aunt gave you.

Either way, appraisers and experts will be at the East Baton Rouge library on Goodwood this weekend to check out your items and see if they’re actually hidden treasures in disguise.

People are limited to three items for examination between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday. Antique art, old toys, pottery, jewelry, rifles, war artifacts, small furniture or other items of interest will be accepted.

For more information about the 17th Attic Treasures & Collectibles Event, call (225) 231-3740.

Images: EBRPL

Comments

You may also like

Beer, Brunch & the Beautiful Game!

The Londoner

october

04oct(oct 4)10:30 am05(oct 5)10:30 amOktoberfest at Middendorf's

05oct(oct 5)4:00 pm(oct 5)4:00 pmDouble Dry Hopped Voodoo Release

05oct(oct 5)6:00 pm(oct 5)6:00 pmAround the World in 80 Minutes

05oct(oct 5)7:00 pm(oct 5)7:00 pmChef's Table Featuring Chef Ryan Andre'

05oct(oct 5)7:30 pm(oct 5)7:30 pmJJ Grey & Mofro

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X