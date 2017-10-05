Raid your closet for Treasures day

Something you own could be a hidden treasure worth money to an antiques dealer! Or it could just be a really nice old serving tray you forgot your aunt gave you.

Either way, appraisers and experts will be at the East Baton Rouge library on Goodwood this weekend to check out your items and see if they’re actually hidden treasures in disguise.

People are limited to three items for examination between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday. Antique art, old toys, pottery, jewelry, rifles, war artifacts, small furniture or other items of interest will be accepted.

For more information about the 17th Attic Treasures & Collectibles Event, call (225) 231-3740.

Images: EBRPL