Raising Cane’s donates $1 million to Southern University

Baton Rouge-based Raising Cane’s announced a $1 million donation this week to help Southern University and its Human Jukebox marching band.

The donation will also create an endowed scholarship, according to WAFB.

Raising Cane’s CEO Todd Graves presented a check to the university Tuesday alongside local politicians and system administrators.

Nathan Haymer, marching band director for Southern, said Raising Cane’s would be the “Official Chicken of The Human Jukebox” and they would spell out the chain’s name on the field in an upcoming performance to show their appreciation, according to WBRZ.

Image: Southern University Marching Band / Facebook