Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
News

Raising Cane’s donates $1 million to Southern University

Russell Jones
11 hours ago

Baton Rouge-based Raising Cane’s announced a $1 million donation this week to help Southern University and its Human Jukebox marching band.

The donation will also create an endowed scholarship, according to WAFB.

Raising Cane’s CEO Todd Graves presented a check to the university Tuesday alongside local politicians and system administrators.

Nathan Haymer, marching band director for Southern, said Raising Cane’s would be the “Official Chicken of The Human Jukebox” and they would spell out the chain’s name on the field in an upcoming performance to show their appreciation, according to WBRZ.

Image: Southern University Marching Band / Facebook

Comments

You may also like

News

Report: Owner wants to stuff, mount truck stop tiger

The owner of Tony, the Grosse Tete truck stop tiger which was recently euthanized due to health issues, said he plans to stuff and mount the animal in his restaurant according to a report. The Advocate said Michael Sandlin already has a stuff tiger...

11 hours ago

It’s bikini time ladies!

Zanella's Wax Bar

october

01octallday31alldayTin Roof Month @ Burgersmith

16octallday19alldayBoil & Roux: 99¢ Margaritas

16oct(oct 16)4:00 pm20(oct 20)4:00 pmBin 77 Happy Hour

16oct(oct 16)4:00 pm20(oct 20)4:00 pmHappy Hour @ Bar Louie

17oct(oct 17)10:30 am22(oct 22)10:30 amHappy Hour @ BRQ

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X