Raising Cane’s River Center starts new clear bag policy

Individuals planning to attend an event at the River Center may want to reconsider bag choices after a new policy was launched.

The Raising Cane’s River Center announced on Tuesday that it will be implementing a clear bag policy, starting immediately.

The policy strictly limits size and types of permutable bags. Purses (other than small clutches), backpacks and diaper bags are not permitted. The center strongly encourages attendees to not bring any bags, but the following are permitted, according to a press release:

Each patron may carry one bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC no larger than 12” by x 6” x 12” or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

In addition to one of the clear bags noted above, patrons may also carry in a small clutch purse/bag no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″, with or without a handle or strap, subject to search.

Each ticket holder, including children, will be able to carry an approved clear bag and a clutch purse.

Diapers and wipes can be carried in approved clear bags (diaper bags are not permitted).

photo source: Raising Cane’s River Center

The River Center will also conduct metal detector screenings and bag searches at facility entrances, and guests with prohibited items will be asked to return them to their cars.



More information on the new policy and procedures can be found here.