Raising the bar: Raising Cane’s ranked among best workplaces

Glassdoor, one of the world’s largest job and recruiting websites, released their annual “Best Places to Work” list this week. Making the cut at number 96 is Baton Rouge’s own Raising Cane’s.

The list, which Glassdoor touts as their “biggest and most popular” yearly roundup, is compiled based on employee feedback. Participating employees take part in voluntary, anonymous reviews about their job, work environment, and employer over the past year, with top-ranked businesses landing on the list.

“In today’s tight labor market, job seekers are in the driver’s seat when it comes to deciding where to work and they want to know the inner workings of a company before accepting a new job,” said Dr. Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor Chief Economist. “To help people find the best jobs and the best companies, the Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards recognize employers at the top of their game.”

Raising Cane’s is the only Baton Rouge-based company in the top 100 and has one previous Best Places to Work win according to Glassdoor. The popular chain garnered an average rating of 4.2 out of 5 on Glassdoor’s scale, and currently has 5,900 open jobs.