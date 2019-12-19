Baton Rouge’s newest sports-themed brewery is now open

Rally Cap Brewing Company opened their doors this past Saturday. Like their branding implies, the brewery is baseball themed, with details ranging from the names of their brews down to the fun faux baseball stitching adorning the ceiling.

Fear not, you can watch more than just baseball here. In fact, it’s perfectly suited for all of your sports watching needs. The entire—quite large—taproom has a TV facing you no matter where you sit. It is well suited for large groups, with a large, open seating area. You and your crew can root for the home team, and you can be certain to see lots of Louisiana love inside.

Rally Cap’s starting line up upon opening consisted primarily of IPAs, though a wheat beer and blonde were thrown into the mix, with more variety to come. They also offer a shady of grapefruit and beer. Aside from their lack of dark brews upon opening, there’s something for everyone, including your friends who still refuse to try craft beer. https://www.instagram.com/p/B6D3a-Olvtd/

Rally Cap will only be offering their own “handmade for the home team” beers in tasters, pints and to-go crowlers. They will be open 7 days a week. 4-10 pm Monday – Thursday, 12-10 pm on Friday and 11 am-10 pm on Saturdays and Sundays, making Rally Cap the most accessible brewing in Baton Rouge and the only one open everyday.

Rally Cap’s journey to opening was documented on their blog. It’s a really interesting read for anyone wondering what goes into opening a brewery. Spoiler: it’s a lot. Their journey is complete and they are now open at 11212 Pennywood Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809.