Rama – Baton Rouge’s Most Illusive, Most Delicious Spot

I regularly get asked what my favorite restaurant is in Baton Rouge. Without hesitation, I always say Rama, and to my surprise, so many people have never tried it. To be fair, dining at Rama is like joining an exclusive club. Rama fans are die-hard, you really only hear about it through word of mouth, and the building is quite illusive. Fear not – Rama is open, and Rama is delicious. Just enter through the slightly camouflaged green front door, be open-minded and enjoy.

Dining at Rama is best done with a group – the dishes are very sharable, and you’ll want to try more than one thing. Rama fans will have strong opinions on the dishes you should try – as do I. Here is a great start:

Lemongrass Soup

A classic Thai appetizer that is simple but packed with great lemongrass flavor and spice.

Pad Thai

You must get the Pad Thai. It’s a spicy, slightly sweet rice noodle and peanut dish. I recommend the veggie and tofu version because the tofu sucks up so much flavor, but it goes well with any protein.

Panang Shrimp

A delicious Thai coconut milk curry with shrimp, mushrooms, green beans and peppers, served with rice.

Pad See- iew

A thick rice noodle dish with a rich, soy-sauce based sauce and less spice than other noodle dishes that Rama offers. Try it with either beef or pork.

Rama Duck

A classic Rama dish that comes recommended by everyone who has ever had it.

It’s my favorite restaurant in town because I never once had a bad meal! You can’t beat their prices or the serving size given. Their staff is delightful who loves their regulars, and the pace is relaxed and the patrons are friendly. It’s a no frills, no nonsense place where the food speaks for itself. Don’t expect super fast service or an extensive drink menu. Join the club of Rama fans at 2919 Perkins Road near the Perkins Overpass. We only ask that you be patient, relax and be kind to our beloved Rama.