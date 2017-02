As part of his “4 Your Eyez Only World Tour,” rapper J. Cole will make a stop at the Varsity Theatre. The multi-platinum artist is best known for song like “No Role Modelz,” “Deja Vu” and “Neighbors.”

Cole will play the Varsity Theatre on June 7.

His albums “2014 Forest Hills Drive,” “Born Sinner” and “Cole World: The Sideline Story” all reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Listen to the track “No Role Models” below:

