Former LSU student and rapper Shaunzy loves the Tigers — that much is clear. So much so, he wrote a song and made a music video about the school.

“I was like, ‘I want to make a song that gets played at football games,” Shaunzy told The Daily Reveille. “That was the initial thought process behind the song, but when I started writing, I was just creating a song from the perspective of someone working hard toward what they want to achieve in life.”

The song, called simply “LSU,” has earned the artist 12,000 views on Facebook. Watch it below:

Photo by Stuart Adams.

