Recap on LSU Football at SEC Media Day

By CODY WORSHAM | Tiger Rag Associate Editor

ED ORGERON: Thank you, Commissioner Sankey. It’s always great to be a part of SEC Media Day.

I’m proud to have Rashard Lawrence, Devin White, Foster Moreau, three outstanding football players on our football team, three outstanding leaders, and three great football players. It’s kind of hard to choose three, when we left so many good leaders at home, but these guys will be a great representation of LSU Tigers.

At LSU we’re excited. We’re anxious to start fall camp having such a great summer with Tommy Moffitt. I can’t thank Tommy Moffitt enough and his staff for enabling us to do the job we do as football coaches, when he does on our team on a daily basis. One of the best in the country.

Image: Tiger Rag