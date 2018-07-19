Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Sports

Recap on LSU Football at SEC Media Day

Cody Worsham Cody Worsham
19 hours ago

By CODY WORSHAM | Tiger Rag Associate Editor

 

ED ORGERON: Thank you, Commissioner Sankey. It’s always great to be a part of SEC Media Day.

I’m proud to have Rashard Lawrence, Devin White, Foster Moreau, three outstanding football players on our football team, three outstanding leaders, and three great football players. It’s kind of hard to choose three, when we left so many good leaders at home, but these guys will be a great representation of LSU Tigers.

At LSU we’re excited. We’re anxious to start fall camp having such a great summer with Tommy Moffitt. I can’t thank Tommy Moffitt enough and his staff for enabling us to do the job we do as football coaches, when he does on our team on a daily basis. One of the best in the country.

Read More and Comment

Image: Tiger Rag

Cody Worsham

Cody Worsham

Editor, Tiger Rag

View all posts

You may also like

Sports

LSU Board approves raise and extension for D-D Breaux

By CODY WORSHAM | Tiger Rag Associate Editor   LSU’s Board of Supervisors approved a number of new contracts for Tiger coaches Friday – including a substantial pay raise for gymnastics coach D-D Breaux – but athletic director Joe Alleva did not...

3 weeks ago

Tickets on sale NOW!

Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

july

20jul(jul 20)11:00 am(jul 20)11:00 amJuly Beer of Month

20jul(jul 20)6:00 pm(jul 20)6:00 pmAll You Can Eat Wings

20jul(jul 20)7:00 pm(jul 20)7:00 pmJeans and Stilettos: You choose your colors!

20jul(jul 20)7:00 pm(jul 20)7:00 pmArt Melt 2018

21jul(jul 21)8:00 am(jul 21)8:00 amSaturday Red Stick Farmers Market

Tickets on sale NOW!

Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X