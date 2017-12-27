Recycle your Christmas tree

You can start taking down the ornaments – Christmas tree recycling is underway in the city-parish.

East Baton Rouge tree-luggers can haul their formerly-majestic firs down to several recycling locations now through Jan. 26. Curbside pickup for trees will happen starting Jan. 8.

That’s just outside Epiphany, for those of you who really know how to celebrate Christmas.

For trees to be recycled, all the ornaments must be off it along with any tinsel, flocking, or stands. Trees should also be outside of bags when dropped off or set out for pickup, or else they’ll be trashed instead of recycled.

Clean trees which are recycled will be chipped up and turned into dry landfill cover by the city-parish.