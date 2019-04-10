Red Stick Roller Derby Going Strong as it Enters 11th Season

That’s right roller derby fans, it’s almost that time! The Red Stick Roller Derby is entering it’s 11th Season, and they are ready to deliver some high stakes action for you all!

The season will officially begin at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, April 13th at the Mount Pilgrim Family Life Center. In an effort to mix things up, their junior league team (and the first founded junior league in Louisiana!) – The Rascals – will start off this season’s six home games by going against visiting junior leagues from across the country. First up, they’ll take on Denton, Texas’s own North Texas Fallout.

The second header of the night will take place between the Southdowns Squad and the Mid City Mafia in an epic battle between Baton Rouge’s well known neighborhoods.

Tickets are on sale now which can be purchased here as well as season passes here.