Red Stick shout-out in Wine Enthusiast magazine

Some Baton Rouge culinary up-and-comers shared the spotlight with foodie staples in a recent Wine Enthusiast feature.
Writer Nils Bernstein called Baton Rouge’s culinary scene diverse, trendy, and delicious without the tourist traps of New Orleans.
Bernstein highlights Red Stick standards like Gregory’s and Parrain’s alongside Cocha and Cane Land Distillery. He was particularly impressed with Cocha’s international flair fused with locally-sourced flavors.
Check out the article at WineMag.com, and decide where you want to make your next reservation.
Image: Cocha / Facebook