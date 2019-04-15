Red Stick Social Officially Opens!

Red Stick Social, Baton Rouge’s newest premier entertainment complex housed in the old Baton Rouge Electric Company/Entergy power plant campus, has officially opened to the public since 10 a.m. today. The 103-year-old building contains five levels and more than 30,000 square feet of usable space, offering a full-service restaurant, two bars and a large live music venue.

Inside you will also find indoor private event and entertainment areas, an upcoming pet-friendly outdoor space, and ten state-of-the-art Brunswick bowling alleys with four lanes in the VIP/private events level. Guests can also enjoy food and beverages from the spacious rooftop deck overlooking Government Street and the lawn at Electric Depot. Red Stick Social can accommodate more than 600 people, making it one of the largest social houses, restaurant, bar and private/group event facilities in Baton Rouge.

Special care was taken during the renovation process to incorporate as much of the original structure as possible, including saving the 20-ton overhead gantry crane which now serves as a support for entertainment lights above the live music stage. Recycled bowling alley lanes were used in creating the first-floor and private fifth-floor bars, tables and stage.

The full-service kitchen, operated by award-winning chef George Sittig, offers locally inspired menu items during lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch.

Located at 1503 Government Street at Electric Depot and open seven days a week, Red Stick Social will host a grand opening event in early summer. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday 10-1 a.m., Friday and Saturday, 10-2 a.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.-midnight. Additional information, including private and group event bookings, can be found here.