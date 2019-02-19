Dig Baton Rouge
LEISURE

Red Stick Social opening delayed

Mike Burkett Mike Burkett
14 hours ago

Those planning to check out Red Stick Social, the entertainment venue and shopping destination that serves as anchor to Mid City’s Electric Depot, will have to wait a bit longer.

The debut of the bourgeoning social gathering space has been delayed until late March or early April.

Red Stick Social blames difficulties in renovating their century-old building for the postponement, and also points to delays from suppliers of furniture and other equipment necessary to operations.

When complete, the 30,000-square-foot venue on Mid City’s Government Street will play host to live music, bowling, and a full-service bar and kitchen complete with special VIP and event spaces.

In the meantime, Red Stick announced the hiring of an executive chef, who will be tackling the venue’s food needs. George Sittig, a Michelin-trained culinarian with many years of experience, has been tapped and has already begun work on a unique menu.

Comments

LEISURE

