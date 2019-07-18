Dig Baton Rouge
Red Stick Social receives backlash over dress code policy, issues apology

Staff
2 hours ago

Red Stick Social issued an apology on Facebook yesterday after it received negative feedback about its recent dress code.

The entertainment venue, which features a restaurant, bar and bowling alley, published a post on Facebook stating its 21+ and unaccompanied minor policy, dress code and smoking policy. The dress code states the common “no shoes, no shirt, no service” policy frequent among businesses, but details that guests “should be neatly groomed,” collared shirts are encouraged for gentlemen, “sagging” is prohibited and more.

Photo source: Red Stick Social

The post has since received mixed reviews on social media. Some users voiced concerns over the dress code, citing wording like “overly casual” and “overly revealing” opens room to misinterpretation and inconsistency, and others have mentioned that particular phrasing could be perceived as targeting.

Local podcast “Baton Rouge Sucks” created a parody Facebook event encouraging residents to attend Red Stick Social tomorrow at 8 pm with clothes that break the recent dress code. The event has 249 users interested and 75 marked as going, as of Wednesday night.

After receiving the mixed feedback, Red Stick Social posted an apology to Facebook:


