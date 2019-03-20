Red Stick Social Releases Food Menu

Red Stick Social, the food and entertainment space set to open April 15 on 1503 Government Street, released their menu this week, and it has our taste buds curious. There is a lot of standard bar fare on the list, which is necessary when you are in the mood for bar games and food. There are also some really out of the box options mixed in for those who are looking to try some new ideas, or to just want to swing by for a fun dinner. It’s 6 pages long (bless their hearts!) and breaks down into the following sections:

Starters

Your standard bar food type starters (nachos, wings, hummus, pork rinds, etc.) as well as cheese boards to keep it classy. There’s also an item featured called the Anti-Social Cornbread which has charred jalapenos and smoked Gouda inside, glazed with cane syrup and finished off with bacon. Honestly, this is something I would ask a stranger for a bite of so the name may not be fitting.

Soups and Salads

Tomato soup, gumbo, caprese and wedges. Nothing out of the ordinary, but there is a soup and salad combo – great for bringing in a lunch crowd or that weird friend who doesn’t eat carbs.

Handhelds and Sliders

Reasonably priced sandwiches (thank you!) and slider sets, including po’ boys.

Street Tacos and Burgers

Cali-style tacos such as Blackened Fish with pineapple salsa and chipotle aioli. The burgers range from traditional or veggie burgers with the regular fixings, to a burger with two grilled cheese sandwiches as buns – if you dare.

Flatbreads

I am excited about this sharable option. A lot of your standard pizza topping options are available here along with one really intriguing option – The Argentinian Flatbread which has prime rib, caramelized onion, mozzarella and chimichurri.

Featured Plates

These seem to be the items that don’t fit into the above categories but have a soul food taste – things like Chicken & Waffles or Crawfish Mac n’ Cheese.

Sides include Cajun seasoned fries – praise be! Every meal needs them. Or maybe you were up to try their onion rings today?

More to come when we get our hands on these tasty sounding treats. In the meantime, view the full menu on their Facebook page and keep an eye on their progress via their Instagram.