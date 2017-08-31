Tigerland staple Reggie’s officially reopens Thursday night, more than a month after it was forced to close when officials said they found underage people in the bar.

GRAND RE-OPENING THURSDAY!

Open to the public at 11

Girls Free 11-12

$3 Bud Products#TheReturn — Reggie's (@ReggiesBR) August 29, 2017

Investigators said a sting operation over the summer found several minors inside the bar and on the premises carrying alcohol, according to WBRZ.

Authorities cited the hangout in June and suspended its liquor license for 45 days following a hearing in July, according to the Advocate. The bar was also fined $8,000.

The bar will be on probation until Dec. 31, and if underage patrons are found there again they could lose their license for another 45 days.

