Registration open for BREW 2017

Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week is back for 2017, and registration is now open for the Nov. 14-16 conference.

BREW brings together speakers and events to celebrate entrepreneurship, ingenuity, and creativity throughout the Capital Region.

This year’s lineup includes talks on women in business, social entrepreneurship, cyber threats which affect businesses, and cryptocurrency like BitCoin. There’s also the yearly Pitch Night, a highly-anticipated event among startups looking to break through into the BR business scene.

Registration can be done online and costs $20 for the weekend. BREW 2017’s app will also keep attendees up to date on the latest talks and events throughout the weekend.

Image: CelebrateBREW.com