Remembering 3 of the coldest days of my life

It snowed Friday in Louisiana – a lot.

I’m 30. This was the fifth time in my life seeing the white frozen stuff, so that’s sort of a big deal.

So now, let’s tell a few stories.

As I was thinking about some memorable cold days in my lifetime, I realized that probably three of the coldest days I can remember revolve around LSU and Tiger athletics.

Some are good memories. Some are bad.

But when I think of sub-freezing temperatures, I think of the colors purple and gold.

The first memory that comes to mind is probably the best one – LSU’s National Championship parade after winning the 2007 BCS Title.

That was a frigid day. A cold front passed the night before and it was cold, wet and windy. I remember sitting in Tiger Stadium after the ceremony and trying unsuccessfully to listen to Les Miles speak. The wind whipped into his microphone and made that quite a chore.

I also remember getting home that day with numb fingers and toes and a face chafed severely because of the wind that blew through the stadium on that day.

It was an awesome day because of what it stood for, but let’s be real – the weather was wretched.

But not as wretched as it was about six weeks earlier on the Friday after Thanksgiving in 2007.

LSU played Arkansas in Tiger Stadium in 2007 and I remember leaving my house in Cut Off (where I spent Thanksgiving) and commuting two hours to Baton Rouge for the game.

It was warm when I left home, but a cold front passed during the game, which sent temperatures plummeting.

I was in the student section with an LSU collared shirt, a long-sleeved under shirt and shorts. I felt so cold, I thought I’d faint.

But the game was good and I couldn’t bring myself to leave.

LSU, of course, famously lost in triple overtime – a defeat which we all thought “ended” the team’s hopes.

Once the adrenaline was out of my body and we had to walk from Tiger Stadium to Tiger Land to get home, I remember being drained and miserable – every inch of my body frozen to its core.

But that’s nothing compared to what happened a year later when we had a snow day on campus and I was given a story that I’ll be able to tell to my grandkids someday.

It was final exams time and the snow started falling. I had to pull an all-nighter, so I was up anyway.

I remember going out and tossing it around with my buddies, then getting back to work.

We all expected school to be canceled the next day.

It wasn’t, though the LSU buses were down for the day because of the conditions.

So I carry my tired, lazy self out of bed the next day, put on all of my winter clothes and set out to drive to campus to take my exam.

My car was frozen solid.

Literally.

Ice covered every, single inch of it – from hood to trunk.

I called my parents in a panic and I tried to pour water on the ice to get into the car, but the apartment hose was so far that by the time I’d get from the hose to the car with my bucket, the water was starting to freeze and I was doing more harm than good.

So I walked … from Tigerland to LSU campus … in the snow.

No, it wasn’t up-hill both ways, but I literally do have a “walking through the snow” story to get to school.

Anyway, enough cold weather.

This column is supposed to be about LSU sports, so tomorrow, we will get back at it with some LSU basketball talk.

Stay warm. Stay safe.

Enjoy these kinds of days.

They don’t happen often.