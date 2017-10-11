Report: 10 to be charged with hazing in Maxwell Gruver’s death

LSU filed hazing charges this week against ten students and additionally charged one with negligent homicide in the death of an LSU fraternity member, according to a report by the Advocate.

The newspaper said Matthew Alexander Naquin faces felony negligent homicide charges, along with the misdemeanor hazing charges faced by the following students: Zachary Castillo, Elliott Eaton, Patrick Forde, Sean Paul Gott, Zachary Hall, Ryan Isto, Hudson Kirkpatrick, Sean Pennison, Nicholas Taulli.

Misdemeanor hazing also carries with it the provision that students be expelled from the university.

Maxwell Gruver, 18, died Sept. 14 and an autopsy found high amounts of alcohol and marijuana in his system. Investigators said text messages revealed Gruver attended a fraternity event where he was made to drink excessive amounts of alcohol if he answered questions wrong about fraternity history.

On Wednesday, the Daily Reveille reported that coroner Beau Clark found Gruver’s death was accidental, and that his blood alcohol level was .495 at the time of his death.

The Advocate says students were asked to turn themselves in by noon Wednesday to avoid being physically detained. Several students began doing so Wednesday morning, accompanied by family or attorneys.

President F. King Alexander released the following statement Wednesday about the arrests:

“Today’s arrests underscore that the ramifications of hazing can be devastating. Maxwell Gruver’s family will mourn his loss for the rest of their lives, and several other students are now facing serious consequences – all due to a series of poor decisions.

We are all in this together. Affecting real change requires students, faculty, staff, administration and alumni engagement. I ask that anyone who might have information that would prove useful in our Greek Life Task Force’s efforts to inform a healthier culture for all LSU students reach out to [email protected].”

Image: Facebook