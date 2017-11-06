Dig Baton Rouge
Report: Adjusted hotel tax moving toward Nov. 18 election

Russell Jones
22 hours ago

Supporters of a two percent hotel tax in East Baton Rouge Parish hope some changes to how they present the measure will help them pass it this month.

Some voters in the parish will see the tax on ballots for the Nov. 18 election. Not all EBR residents will see it, though: hotels in Zachary, Baker, and Central were left off the revised tax, so voters there along with people living in the North Baton Rouge Economic Redevelopment District will not decide on it.

The Advocate reports the measure’s supporters adjusted the tax after it failed in the polls last year. Results showed people living in the areas now removed from the initiative overwhelmingly voted “no,” even though the tax only applies to guests staying in hotels.

The two percent tax would generate an expected $2.6 million each year, which would be split between Visit Baton Rouge and the Raising Cane’s River Center. Organizers said they need the money to keep attracting conferences and conventions, while also adding more meeting spaces to the downtown area.

Early voting for the Nov. 18 election is going on now through Nov. 11. Voting will not happen on Veteran’s Day, a state observed holiday.

