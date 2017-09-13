Report: Arrest made in viral LSU fight

The Advocate reports that authorities arrested a man connected to a series of fights on the LSU Parade Grounds during Saturday tailgating.

According to the report, LSU spokesperson Ernie Ballard said Casen Maggio would be booked into the parish prison on charges of aggravated battery.

Videos circulated social media of a man in a cast starting multiple fights on the Parade Grounds during the pre-Chattanooga tailgating at LSU Saturday. Bystanders tried to break up at least one of the altercations, while others stood around filming the fights on their phones.

According to WBRZ, one of the people who tried to break up the fight was hit the face by Maggio’s cast and had to go the hospital for broken facial bones.

Ballard said Maggio is not affiliated with LSU, according to the report.

Read More

Image: Twitter