LSU guard Branden Jenkins announced today that he’s transferring form the program, Nola.com reports.

“I just want to say I appreciate the opportunity given to me by David Patrick and Coach Johnny Jones,” Jenkins said, according to Nola.com. “They believed in me and still do so I appreciate it a lot and Coach Wade for supporting me and caring the way he does. He’s a great guy.”

Jenkins will play his senior season at another school, the report says.

READ MORE

Comments