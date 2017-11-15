Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Business

Report: BREW features barista pop-up, brewer, video games

Russell Jones
10 hours ago

Baton Rouge’s premier week for entrepreneurship kicked off with some enthusiastic startups showing their stuff to open the BREW festivities.

The Business Report said pop-up BaristaJaz, Le Chien Brewing Company, and King Crow Studios made up several featured presentations  for the opening night of Baton Rouge Entrepreneur Week.

BarisaJaz is a one-woman crafted coffee concept from Melissa Dixon, who manages French Truck Coffee. Dixon rents her skills and coffee bar out for special events, such as movie set catering.

Le Chien, or “the dog” in Cajun French, is from brewer Brett Dunham who has been crafting beers out of Gnarly Head’s space while working on his own brewpub dreams.

King Crow Studios is a group of indie video game developers who work out of the Louisiana Tech Park incubator and have two games currently under development, NecroBall which is available on Steam Early Access and Quest of Souls.

Registration for BREW had hit its capacity earlier this week, but organizers said they’ve opened additional space for two of Wednesday night’s keynote speakers. If you’re interested in taking part, get your registration in now through BREW’s website.

Read More

Image: BaristaJaz / Facebook

Comments

You may also like

BusinessFood & Drink

Burgers, business, and tech on tap tonight

Some of the biggest names in Baton Rouge’s emerging culinary scene are talking about how tech changed their approach to food and business tonight. Geaux Rouge is hosting a pair of panel discussions at Curbside starting at 6 p.m. Monday to...

2 days ago

november

15nov(nov 15)8:00 pm(nov 15)8:00 pmGravitation, First Fracture + ZYNC

16nov(nov 16)5:00 pm(nov 16)5:00 pmTaco Thursday

16nov(nov 16)6:00 pm(nov 16)6:00 pmThird Thursday @ LSU MOA

16nov(nov 16)6:00 pm(nov 16)6:00 pm2 for 1 at Willie's Restaurant

16nov(nov 16)6:30 pm(nov 16)6:30 pmRCC & Tin Roof Pairing Night

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X