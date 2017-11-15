Report: BREW features barista pop-up, brewer, video games

Baton Rouge’s premier week for entrepreneurship kicked off with some enthusiastic startups showing their stuff to open the BREW festivities.

The Business Report said pop-up BaristaJaz, Le Chien Brewing Company, and King Crow Studios made up several featured presentations for the opening night of Baton Rouge Entrepreneur Week.

BarisaJaz is a one-woman crafted coffee concept from Melissa Dixon, who manages French Truck Coffee. Dixon rents her skills and coffee bar out for special events, such as movie set catering.

Le Chien, or “the dog” in Cajun French, is from brewer Brett Dunham who has been crafting beers out of Gnarly Head’s space while working on his own brewpub dreams.

King Crow Studios is a group of indie video game developers who work out of the Louisiana Tech Park incubator and have two games currently under development, NecroBall which is available on Steam Early Access and Quest of Souls.

Registration for BREW had hit its capacity earlier this week, but organizers said they’ve opened additional space for two of Wednesday night’s keynote speakers. If you’re interested in taking part, get your registration in now through BREW’s website.

Image: BaristaJaz / Facebook