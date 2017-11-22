Dig Baton Rouge
Report: Burgers, boot camp coming to Mall of Louisiana

Russell Jones
11 hours ago

New tenants are headed to the Mall of Louisiana, including a second Smashburger, a massage parlor, and a fitness boot camp according to a new report.

The Business Report says Burn Boot Camp will be moving into a space on the mall’s boulevard next month. The gym offers 45-minute workout sessions and caters to women, offering child care services and a free 30-day trial for people interested in trying the location out as soon as it opens.

Other new tenants include Smashburger, which is opening their second Baton Rouge location in the mall’s food court, and massage parlor Amazing Chi which is slated for a 2018 opening.

Another new attraction is Main Event Entertainment, which wants to take over the hhgregg location on the boulevard. The entertainment complex would include bowling, laser tag, a ropes course, food and alcohol. Main Event applied to rezone the hhgregg location and nearly double its space, but there’s no timeline on when that could take place.

Image: Burn Boot Camp / Instagram

