Report: Casino-to-downtown bike path coming

Cyclists and levee walkers will have another destination on their radar next year: L’Auberge Casino.

The East Baton Rouge Metro Council approved a $1.65 million contract at its Dec. 13 meeting to build a 6.8-mile path along the levee.

The bike and walking path will connect with the existing levee trail to make a 12.5-mile long paved route connecting L’Auberge to downtown.

The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report said there is still a final phase of work which would add three miles from the casino to the parish line, but there isn’t any money currently set aside to build it. Money for the upcoming phase came from federal funds and the half-cent sales tax dedicated to infrastructure improvements.