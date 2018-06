LSU alumni rejoice, The Chimes near LSU will be undergoing major renovations to include a rooftop bar and new dining area.

According to WBRZ, construction is set to begin in July and last about 3 weeks. The Chimes East on Coursey will remain open during the renovations. Keep an eye out on digbr.com for more details about the renovations in July!

The Chimes won BRAG Awards in 4 different categories, including Greatest Overall Restaurant. Check them out here!