Joe Schobert and his labrador/terrier/great dane mix were recently featured on Sports Illustrated’s series about NFL players and their dogs. Loui, who was rescued from Louisiana floods last year, was adopted by Schobert and his girlfriend, Megan McDonnell, about seven months ago.

“I heard on the radio that the news anchors were talking about these puppies that came in from Louisiana,” McDonnell said.

“That was the week the flooding happened in Louisiana, so they had to transport all the dogs from all the shelters down there,” Schobert added.

McDonnell chose Loui when Schobert was away — he said she made a good choice.

“I trusted her; she picked out a good one,” Schobert said.

On the way home from the shelter, the pair decided to name Loui after the state he come from — Louisiana.

Watch the full video below:

READ MORE

Comments