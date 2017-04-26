Former LSU basketball players Craig Victor and Antonio Blakeney are headed for the big leagues.

The pair have officially declared for this summer’s NBA draft, The Advocate reports. Blakeney has hired Aaron Turner as his agent, and Victor has not yet hired an agent.

Blakeney, a 6 foot-4 shooting guard, was a second-team All-Southeastern Conference pick last season. Victor was dismissed from the LSU Basketball team last December following a violation of team rules, according to The Advocate.

