Report: Fourth shooting raises question of serial killer

Authorities investigating the shooting of a fourth man in East Feliciana Parish would not say if the recent crimes were the work of a serial killer, according to multiple media reports.

The killing happened Monday morning when investigators said Brad DeFrancheschi was shot outside his residence at Avondale Scout Reservation off Highway 63. Witnesses said a white, four-door sedan was seen in the area, and authorities said DeFrancheschi was shot by someone in a passing vehicle, according to WAFB.

It is the fourth shooting and third death since July in the area, according to The Advocate. On July 8 investigators said 62-year-old Thomas Bass was killed outside his home on La. 960, and a month later on Sept. 12 47-year-old Buck Hornsby was shot outside his home just down the road from Bass’s residence. He survived, but a week later East Baton Rouge Parish authorities said 66-year-old Carroll Breeden was shot and killed in his front yard on Port Hudson-Pride Road, just across the parish line.

WBRZ reported sheriff’s investigators with both parishes are working together along with federal officials, and the FBI have been contacted for assistance.

At a press conference Monday, Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said they wanted to stay “open minded” about the possible motivations for the killings. East Feliciana Parish Chief Deputy Greg Phares said they also did not want to aid those responsible by putting out theories before they were ready.

Authorities said they are looking for a white or silver car with tinted windows seen in the area of the shootings. Anyone with information should contact the EBR Sheriff’s Office or East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office.

