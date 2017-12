Once the holiday shopping is done, so will be the Gap at Mall of Louisiana.

The retail chain said the closing will take place Jan. 26, according to The Advocate.

It’s part of a move to refocus on Gap Inc.’s better-performing Old Navy brand.

The company will close 200 Gap and Banana Republic stores across the U. S. within the next three years and open 270 Old Navy and Athleta locations within that same time frame.