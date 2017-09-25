Report: Grocery gauntlet tightening in BR

Grocery stores around the Baton Rouge area started stepping up their food game as more stores began moving into the area, according to a new report.

The Business Report said with Rouses on the way to a new development near LSU, other grocery stores are remodeling or adding new options to keep enticing customers.

A year ago Rouses became the largest area grocer when it bought out LeBlanc’s Food Stores, according to the report. Since then Winn-Dixie remodeled four of their stores, including the one across the street from the incoming Rouses location which now boasts a fresh sushi, pizza, and hot wings.

Recent changes at Whole Foods after its purchase by Amazon are also impacting local grocery stores worried about being outpaced for Baton Rouge shoppers’ budgets.

Image: Sean Gasser