Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Business

Report: Grocery gauntlet tightening in BR

Russell Jones
10 hours ago

Grocery stores around the Baton Rouge area started stepping up their food game as more stores began moving into the area, according to a new report.

The Business Report said with Rouses on the way to a new development near LSU, other grocery stores are remodeling or adding new options to keep enticing customers.

A year ago Rouses became the largest area grocer when it bought out LeBlanc’s Food Stores, according to the report. Since then Winn-Dixie remodeled four of their stores, including the one across the street from the incoming Rouses location which now boasts a fresh sushi, pizza, and hot wings.

Recent changes at Whole Foods after its purchase by Amazon are also impacting local grocery stores worried about being outpaced for Baton Rouge shoppers’ budgets.

Read More

Image: Sean Gasser

Comments

You may also like

Business

Report: IBM misses BR jobs promise

IBM failed to hit its promised jobs target for a downtown Baton Rouge location which the state gave millions of dollars in tax incentives to land, according to the Business Report. Despite that, Governor John Bel Edwards granted a two-year extension...

7 hours ago

september

25sep(sep 25)4:30 pm(sep 25)4:30 pmCustomer Appreciation Night + Monday Night Football!

26sep(sep 26)6:00 pm(sep 26)6:00 pmWhisky Tasting

26sep(sep 26)6:00 pm(sep 26)6:00 pmLSU Science Café – Using 3D in Archaeology

27sep(sep 27)7:00 pm(sep 27)7:00 pmBand of Horses

28sep(sep 28)7:00 pm(sep 28)7:00 pmAlpha Omega Wine Dinner

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X