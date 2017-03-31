Two buses carrying 108 Lee High School students to New Orleans crashed into each other on I-10 today, sending 28 teens to the hospital, The Advocate reports. While some had minor to moderate injuries, none were critically hurt.

State Police spokeswoman Melissa Matey told The Advocate that the busses were traveling eastbound when one slowed down with traffic. The other bus hit the back of the first one near mile marker 209.

Parents of those injured in the crash have been notified, according to The Advocate, and no adults on board were seriously injured.

