Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry sued Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards over a $4 million transfer allegedly owed to the attorney general’s office, The Associated Press reports. The lawsuit accuses Edwards, a Democrat, of refusing to transfer the money to an account belonging to the office of Landry, a Republican.

Landry said Edwards didn’t move the money because of political reasons, according to the report.

“Jeff Landry is going to great lengths at the taxpayer’s expense to protect an escrow account that doesn’t belong to his department while the rest of state government is taking a spending cut,” Edwards said in a statement.

