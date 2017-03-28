Starting this football season, you may be able buy beer in Tiger Stadium, according to The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report. LSU officials are planning a beer garden for the stadium.

“We are aggressively working to have it in place in the fall,” LSU Spokesman Ernie Ballard told The Business Report. “But we are still working through everything to make it happen.”

A location for the possible beer garden is still being mulled over by LSU officials.

READ MORE

Comments