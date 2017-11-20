Report: Multiple solutions needed to fix BR traffic

Fixing the flow of traffic in and around Baton Rouge means more than just one fix, according to a new strategic report: it’ll require several solutions, all working together to improve flow and reduce congestion in key choke points.

The report from the Capital Region Industry for Sustainable Infrastructure Solutions (CRISIS) lists long-term plans and some more short-term fixes for traffic in the five-parish region around Baton Rouge.

According to the Business Report the biggest projects include a third bridge over the Mississippi River and updating current crossings to handle the daily volume of traffic. The transportation study says it would cost $ 1 billion to make a new bridge, something that the cash-strapped Louisiana government doesn’t have available right now.

Without it, the report says the region’s economic growth will continue to be hampered by the inability of people to quickly get to and from work, school, and home, and for other business to flow traffic through the region unhindered.

In the short term, the report calls for better bike lanes and trails as well as more completed street construction to ease both the flow and the amount of cars on the road in the capital city. There are also suggestions to improve alternate routes like U. S. 190, U. S. 61, and continued improvement of interchanges along I-10 and I-110.

You can read the full report below.