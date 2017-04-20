A new bill by Louisiana Rep. Barry Ivey would allow people in the state to carry a concealed weapon without a permit, WAFB reports. Currently, in order to carry a concealed weapon, people must have no criminal record, be 21-years-old, participate in a gun training class and pay a fee. If the individual meets these qualifications, they’re granted a permit.

The bill, House Bill 68, would allow individuals to carry a concealed weapon without a permit in places people are allowed to carry weapons openly, according to WAFB.

“In my opinion, the Constitution says you have a right to keep and bear, so how you carry it, whether concealed or open, should not be determined by state law,” Ivey said, according to WAFB.

Convicted felons would still not be allowed to carry a concealed weapon, and individuals would have to be 21 or older.

