Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
BusinessFood & Dining

Report: New restaurant in the works from Mansurs, French Market Bistro owners

Russell Jones
5 hours ago

Image: Highland Park Marketplace

The owners of Mansurs and French Market Bistro are working on a new restaurant concept for the developing Highland Park Marketplace, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report.

The report says a representative for the restaurant group filed to rezone some land at the shopping center for an alcohol-serving restaurant. He told the Business Report the idea is still in the concept phase.

Last month Juban’s owners announced they also planned to open a new restaurant named Adrian’s in the same center. Other retailers or food spots announced for the center include Burgersmith, Jabby’s Pizza, Morgan Claire, and Bengals and Bandits.

The Business Report has the full details.

Read More

Comments

You may also like

Business

Tourism spending stays steady for BR

A new report by the University of New Orleans Hospitality Research Center shows tourists spent $1.6 billion in the Red Stick last year. The report said tourism spending has remained roughly steady in the area for the past two years, but the city...

5 hours ago

JJ Grey & Mofro

The Texas Club

october

04oct(oct 4)10:30 am05(oct 5)10:30 amOktoberfest at Middendorf's

05oct(oct 5)4:00 pm(oct 5)4:00 pmDouble Dry Hopped Voodoo Release

05oct(oct 5)6:00 pm(oct 5)6:00 pmAround the World in 80 Minutes

05oct(oct 5)7:00 pm(oct 5)7:00 pmChef's Table Featuring Chef Ryan Andre'

05oct(oct 5)7:30 pm(oct 5)7:30 pmJJ Grey & Mofro

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X