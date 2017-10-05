Image: Highland Park Marketplace

The owners of Mansurs and French Market Bistro are working on a new restaurant concept for the developing Highland Park Marketplace, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report.

The report says a representative for the restaurant group filed to rezone some land at the shopping center for an alcohol-serving restaurant. He told the Business Report the idea is still in the concept phase.

Last month Juban’s owners announced they also planned to open a new restaurant named Adrian’s in the same center. Other retailers or food spots announced for the center include Burgersmith, Jabby’s Pizza, Morgan Claire, and Bengals and Bandits.

