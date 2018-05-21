Report: NOLA to host Super Bowl LVIII

To save you an awkward “Hey Google,” LVIII means 58 and it will be in 2024.
According to senior NFL reporter Albert Breer, the Super Bowl will be awarded to Arizona for LVII and New Orleans for LVIII. NFL team owners will meet later this week in Atlanta for an official announcement. To read more on what to expect before 2024, check out WDSU.
Source: NFL will vote to award Super Bowl LVII to Arizona and Super Bowl LVIII to New Orleans at the Atlanta meetings. (@dkaplanSBJ was on it earlier)
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 21, 2018