Report: NOLA to host Super Bowl LVIII

4 hours ago

To save you an awkward “Hey Google,” LVIII means 58 and it will be in 2024.

According to senior NFL reporter Albert Breer, the Super Bowl will be awarded to Arizona for LVII and New Orleans for LVIII. NFL team owners will meet later this week in Atlanta for an official announcement. To read more on what to expect before 2024, check out WDSU.

Tigers head to SEC Tournament in No. 8 seed

By JAMES MORAN | Tiger Rag Associate Editor   LSU is going to the Southeastern Conference Tournament with some work to do. The Auburn offense erupted to take the rubber match, homering four times off the LSU bullpen on the way to a 14-5 rout at...

2 hours ago

