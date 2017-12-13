Report: One building, three new places to eat or play downtown

A downtown building is being remodeled into a sports bar, Creole restaurant and event space as part of a collaboration between restaurant and bar owners downtown, according to a report.

The Advocate said work on The Bengal Taproom, Cecilia, and an upscale event space located at Third and Laurel got an update at the Downtown Development District meeting Tuesday night.

The Bengal Taproom will open in a few weeks as an ‘authentic sports bar’, according to Brad Watts who co-owns Kalurah Street Grill, The River Room, and Ivar’s Sports Bar. The Bengal will have 19 televisions, 40 beers on tap and traditional bar food.

That food will come out of the kitchen for Cecilia, which is replacing Restaurant IPO and opening in January or February. Executive chef Kelly McCann, who Watts hired to run K Street’s kitchen, will focus on Creole staples. Both the bar and restaurant would aim to be open seven days a week.

Watts said the third space would be an upscale event center in the old Office bar and open in early January. It would be a place for weddings, receptions, or corporate events.