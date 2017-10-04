Dig Baton Rouge
Report: Pledges forced to drink in “Bible study”

Russell Jones
10 hours ago

Search warrants claim some LSU pledges were forced to drink during a fraternity event called “Bible study” on the night before one student died, according to a report.

WBRZ.com reported that information came from affidavits filed by LSU authorities to search the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house the day after 18-year-old Max Gruver died.

Investigators sought permission to search Gruver’s room at the house and phone, saying that text messages were sent out telling pledges to attend “Bible study” the night of Sept. 13. Authorities said in the affidavit that witnesses told them pledges at the event were asked questions about the fraternity’s history and forced to drink alcohol if they answered incorrectly.

Gruver died the following day. The coroner said elevated alcohol and marijuana levels were detected in his bloodstream.

According to WBRZ, the affidavit said investigators took recording equipment in their initial search because it could have footage of the event.

LSU suspended Greek activities campus-wide and the national Phi Delta Theta organization dissolved the campus chapter’s charter after Gruver’s death.

