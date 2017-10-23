Dig Baton Rouge
Report: Ridesharing concept on CATS radar

Russell Jones
9 hours ago

The Capital Area Transit System is eyeing ridesharing services like Uber or Lyft for inspiration while they explore how to improve the beleaguered bus system, according to a report by the Advocate.

The report says CATS is already working to implement express lanes next year to four transport hubs throughout the city. The trouble is getting people to those hubs, and CEO Bill Deville is interested in both bikesharing services and partnering with Uber or Lyft, something other cities have done to improve transit.

Another concept to help get people in and out of the city parish without adding more vehicles to the road are park-and-ride services connecting the suburban parishes to EBR with interstate bus lines.

Deville said it would help drivers, who are already sitting in traffic jams every day along I-10 and I-12, to get work done while they travel on buses with wi-fi or other computer access.

What remains to be seen is if people would use those kinds of routes, which CATS is working to study in the near future.

