Report: Robbery suspect run over, killed outside bar

Baton Rouge Police said a man accused of robbing two people outside a Government Street bar died after he was run over, according to a report.

The Advocate said BRPD investigated the robbery outside the Radio Bar around 9 p.m. Police said two people told them they had just left the bar when a man with a gun came up to them and demanded money.

Police said one of the victims gave the man their wallet, and the two tried to drive away. Police said they were told the man fired at the vehicle, and the driver hit him as they were trying to leave the parking lot.

Police said the man was taken to a nearby hospital, and died from his injuries.

Image: Google Earth