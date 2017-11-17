Report: SellSwipe wins pitch night at BREW 2017

An app which hopes to turn social networking recommendations into more opportunities for small, local businesses won the PitchBR competition at this year’s Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week.

SellSwipe by David Facey was chosen because it had the biggest chance to offer a return for potential investors, and fit Baton Rouge’s needs well according to the Business Report.

During the competition Facey said a majority of people are doing their shopping online first, and a lot of small businesses are losing out on those opportunities because they don’t have the resources to set up their own web-based storefronts. SellSwipe brings the two together by letting registered businesses offer their wares through the app, and creates a social network of shoppers who want good deals and trusted recommendations. People can also sell their own items individually through the app.

Facey will make his case again during the next phase, where the judges will investigate his prospects further before deciding whether to invest up to $500,000 in the venture.