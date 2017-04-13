Louisiana is the trashiest state in the nation. At least, that’s what Assistant Secretary over State Parks Robert Barham thinks, The USA Today Network reports.

“I’m convinced we’re the trashiest state in America,” Barham said in a budget hearing, according to the USA Today Network. “We should hang our heads in shame when Arkansas and Mississippi are cleaner than Louisiana.”

The topic came up when Barham and Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser were testifying about Nungesser’s budget. Barham, who’s advocated against litter in many positions, including his roles as state senator and secretary of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, brought up his concern, saying the next generation of Louisianians need a change in attitude.

