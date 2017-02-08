Last year, consultants from the Philadelphia-based firm Schultz & Williams recommended moving BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo out of North Baton Rouge, but nearly a year later, no final decisions have been made, according to The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report.

“We’re far away from analyzing how all this should work,” said BREC Superintendent Carolyn McKnight, according to The Business Report. “We’re just in the process of beginning to review all of what we might be able to do. We don’t even have a concept plan yet, and then we’ve got to talk to people and see if this is something the community would like to see.”

Moving the zoo would cost about $110 million, and some Baton Rouge political figures say the move would negatively affect the economy of North Baton Rouge.

